2 Month Preparation Strategy For Pre-Board Exams

Most board exams, be it CBSE or ICSE or State Board are held in February/March. Class 12 students will be appearing not just for board exams but also for JEE Main exams. JEE Main exam, this year, will be conducted twice. Once in January 2019, and again in April 2019. For Science stream students who will be appearing for JEE Main too, pre-board exams can be a good opportunity to assess their preparation.

Pre-boards give the environment of a real exam. Usually, students get nervous during the exam and tend to forget information. This is why it's important to take pre-boards seriously, even if the marks don't count towards final result.

Here's a two month preparation strategy given by Mr. Rajshekhar Ratrey, VP, Toppr to get you in shape for your pre-boards:

2 Months Before Pre-Board Exam

Prioritize well

From an exam point of view, some chapter are more important than others. Your first focus should be picking up the portion which is important, but you are weak at. Study the lengthy chapters and make notes to revise later. Divide your preparation by subjects and aim to complete Science and Maths first. You can study the easy subjects in-between the tough subjects, or once you have nearly completed your portion.

Get your doubts cleared

Doubts are good. They essentially mean some basic concepts are missing. The sooner you get your doubts resolved, the sooner you get better at those topics. Ask your class teacher, tuition teacher, friends or online on an app.

Practice!

A subject like Maths needs constant practice. Make a notebook for every subject that needs practice. Whether it's tallying your balance sheet or applying a theorem, keep making a note of where you go wrong during practice. During these two months, keep going back and see where you went wrong each time. Then take another crack at practicing some new problems, this time make sure you don't repeat the same mistakes again.

Juggle your competitive exam with your boards

Keeping up with both preparations can be difficult. Surely, you need to give slightly higher important to board exams, but spending some time practicing questions for competitive exams will help continue your exam prep.

1 Month before Pre-Board exam

Revise what you're not confident about

With one month left to your pre-boards just concentrate on revision. The concepts that you have just read through, need to be prioritized during revision. Learn those topics and strengthen your understanding of it.

Take tests on topics that you know well

Practice the chapters that you are confident about. Take part tests within every chapter to understand if you can correctly attempt every kind of question. Revise those parts that you get wrong in the test. Once you're done with your portion, take a full test or practice previous year papers. This will help you get accustomed to the paper pattern and create strategies for solving the paper.

Don't worry about finishing 100% of your portion

Ideally, you should have completed your portion by this point. However, if you haven't don't fret. Complete close to 80% of your portion. Every chapter has important sections, covering them first will help you score better. Once your pre-boards are over, you can devote your time to learn the rest.

Treat your pre-board as seriously as your main exam, this will help you get rid of exam anxiety on the main day. After the pre-boards, identify your weaknesses from the results and work on making them your strengths.

