NEET, JEE Main Postponed Till Last Week Of May

Medical entrance exam, NEET and Engineering entrance exam, JEE Main have been postponed till last week of May, as per an official statement. In view of the current situation prevailing in the country due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the exam conducting agency NTA has released a notification in which it has intimated to candidates that the exam dates will be announced later after assessing the situation.

So far, NEET and JEE Main have been postponed. These exams were scheduled to be held in April and May. NTA is yet to announce about other exams.

"We understand that academic calendar and schedule is important, but equally important is well being of every citizen including students," Director General of National Testing Agency (NTA), Vineet Joshi has said.

"NTA would expect students and parents to not worry about the examination. Moreover, parents are requested to help young students utilize this time for preparing for the examination and focus on critical concepts in order to close learning gaps if any," Mr Joshi added.

NEET is held annually for admission to undergraduate medical or MBBS, BDS and AYUSH programmes. Through this exam, admission to veterinary courses are also done.

JEE Main is held for admission to undergraduate engineering programs at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTI), Institutions funded by participating State Government. The exam is held twice a year and candidates are allowed to appear for both the exams. The best of the two scores are considered for the final ranking.

