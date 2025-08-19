NEET PG 2025 Result Declared, Official Link Here

NEET PG 2025 Result Out: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced the results of NEET PG 2025 exam. The exam was held on August 3, giving students a chance to secure seats in top medical programs across India.

How to check and download NEET PG 2025 result?

Once results are announced, candidates can download their scorecards by following these steps:

Step 1. Visit natboard.edu.in or the NEET PG portal.

Step 2. Click on the "NEET PG 2025 Result" link.

Step 3. Enter your registration number, date of birth, and login details.

Step 4. Submit the information to view your result.

Step 5. Download and print your scorecard for future reference.

Scorecards will remain available online for six months only. Requests after this period will not be entertained.