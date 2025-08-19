Advertisement

NEET PG 2025 Result Declared, Official Link Here

NBEMS has confirmed that the results are declared. Candidates should keep checking the official website - natboard.edu.in - and the NEET PG portal for real-time updates.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
NEET PG 2025 Result Declared, Official Link Here
NEET PG 2025 result (0ut): The NEET PG 2025 exam was held on August 3.

NEET PG 2025 Result Out: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced the results of  NEET PG 2025 exam. The exam was held on August 3, giving students a chance to secure seats in top medical programs across India.

How to check and download NEET PG 2025 result?

Once results are announced, candidates can download their scorecards by following these steps:

Step 1. Visit natboard.edu.in or the NEET PG portal.
Step 2. Click on the "NEET PG 2025 Result" link.
Step 3. Enter your registration number, date of birth, and login details.
Step 4. Submit the information to view your result.
Step 5. Download and print your scorecard for future reference.

Scorecards will remain available online for six months only. Requests after this period will not be entertained.

Direct Link Here 

Show full article

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
NEET PG 2025 Result, NEET PG 2025 Result Date, NEET PG 2025 Results Link
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com