JEE Main Postponed Due To Coronavirus

JEE Main April 2020: Exam date changed. New date after March 31

The Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) has ordered to reschedule the engineering entrance exam, JEE Main. The exam was scheduled to be held on April 5, 7, 9 and 11. New exam dates will be announced after March 31, as per the communique released by the Ministry.

"Since JEE Mains may required travel by examinees to different towns and the dates may clash with rescheduled CBSE and other board exams therefore JEE Mains should be rescheduled and new date of JEE Mains will be announced on March 31, after re-assessment of situation," the Ministry said in a notification.

JEE Main is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). New exam dates will be announced by the agency on its official website. Candidates who have registered for the exam are suggested to wait for an official announcement on fresh exam date.

The Ministry has also ordered the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) and universities to postpone their ongoing exams and reschedule them after March 31.

Educational institutions in the country are closed till March 31.

"while maintenance of academic calendars and exam schedule is important, equally important is the safety and security of the students who are appearing in various exams as also that of their teachers and parents," the Ministry has said.

