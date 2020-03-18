CBSE Board Exams Postponed Over Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus: CBSE Board exams have been rescheduled.

In view of the coronavirus outbreak, the HRD ministry in a communication to various educational regulators, asked to reschedule the ongoing examinations including CBSE Board and university examinations. Centre asked for all school, university, engineering and technical entrance exams to be postponed and to be rescheduled after March 31. The The Human Resource Development ministry also said all the evaluation work may also be rescheduled after March 31.

After the directive, CBSE announced that the examinations scheduled from March 19 to 31 have been postponed for both Class 10 and Class 12 students.

“All ongoing examinations of the board for classes-X and XII, being held in examination centres in India and abroad, and scheduled between 19.03.2020 to 31.3.20 (both dates inclusive), shall be rescheduled after 3141 March, 2020. During the aforementioned period, re-examinations that were rescheduled to be held for North-East Delhi candidates will also be further rescheduled. Rescheduled dates will be communicated by the board to all its stakeholders by 31.03.2020 after re-assessment of the situation,” Anurag Tripathi, CBSE Secretary said in a release.

“All ongoing board exams related evaluation work in various evaluation centres in the country is also suspended upto 310 March, 2020. All Centre Nodal Supervisors may ensure rescheduling of evaluation work from 1.4.20, unless otherwise informed by the Board,” the release added.

CBSE Board examinations were earlier scheduled to be concluded by March 30 except for the riot-hit students of northeast Delhi. CBSE had rescheduled some exams for northeast Delhi students till April 14.

"While maintenance of academic calendar and exam schedule is important, equally important is safety and security of students who are appearing in various examinations as also of their teachers and parents," HRD secretary Amit Khare said in in the official communication.

"All the ongoing examinations, including CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) board exams, be postponed till March 31 and rescheduled thereafter," he added.

The order also applies to exams organised by the University Grants Commission (UGC), All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS).

The ministry also asked the National Testing Agency to reschedule the upcoming JEE Main exam and said the new dates will be announced on March 31 after the ''re-assessment of the situation'.

The JEE Main examination, which is being held as the screening as well as eligibility test for the IIT admission has been scheduled in April. The exam was scheduled to be held on April 5, 7, 9 and 11.

