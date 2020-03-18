School, University, Engineering Entrance Exams To Be Postponed: Centre

The exams will be postponed till March 31.

The education ministry on Wednesday asked the Central Board of Secondary Educationt (CBSE) and all educational institutions in the country to postpone exams till March 31 in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

"While maintenance of academic calendar and exam schedule is important, equally important is safety and security of students who are appearing in various examinations as also of their teachers and parents," HRD secretary Amit Khare said in an official communication.

"All the ongoing examinations, including CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) board exams, be postponed till March 31 and rescheduled thereafter," he added.

The order also applies to exams organised by the University Grants Commissiont (UGC), All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) and the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main).