Medical Entrance Exam, NEET, Postponed

NEET has been postponed.

Medical entrance exam, NEET, has been postponed. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) was scheduled to be held on May 3. The entrance exam is held annually for admission to undergraduate medical or MBBS, BDS and AYUSH programmes. Through this exam, admission to veterinary courses are also done.

Union Minister for Human Resource Development, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has tweeted about the exam postponement and has suggested students to stay at home and utilise the time for preparation.

Since Parents and Students have to travel to different examination centres, to avoid any inconvenience to them, I have directed National Testing Agency @DG_NTA to postpone NEET (UG) 2020 and JEE(Main) till last week of May. pic.twitter.com/loji50ZQq3 — Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) March 27, 2020

As per the orders of the HRD Minister, the NEET and JEE Main exams are postponed till last week of May. The admit cards will be issued after April 15.

“We are hopeful that we would get back to normal situation relatively soon; but for now, various concerned ministries and examination boards are examining the scenario to evaluate the situation that may necessitate any change in the schedule. As of now the exam is proposed to be held in the last week of May 2020. Exact date will be announced later on after assessing the situation,” DG, NTA Vineet Joshi has said in a notification.

With this NEET is the second major exam to have been postponed due to the nationwide lockdown due to COVID-19 outbreak.

Earlier this week, following the orders of the HRD Minister, NTA had postponed the engineering entrance exam, JEE Main. The exam was scheduled to begin on April 5.

While the status of NEET and JEE Main are clear, the NTA is yet to respond on the status on other entrance exams.

There's no update on the National Council for Hotel Management (NCHM) JEE admission test as well. The exam is scheduled to be held on April 25 and the admit cards will be issued to students April 1, as per the exam calendar.

The application process for ICAR entrance exam and JNU entrance test will end on March 31 and the exams are scheduled in May and April, respectively.

The revised date of the exams will be announced later after considering the situation in the country, the HRD Ministry had said earlier this week.

Click here for more Education News