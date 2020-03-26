Coronavirus Lockdown: Update On Entrance Exams (JEE Main, NEET, Others)

The admit card for NEET is expected to be released tomorrow.

Various entrance exams have been put on hold in view of the situation that is prevailing in the country due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Engineering entrance exam, JEE Main, which was scheduled to be held from April 3 has been postponed. The medical entrance exam, National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), will be held on May 3. As of now, there is no update on whether the NEET will be postponed.

The admit card for NEET is expected to be released tomorrow. As per reports, the admit card will not be issued tomorrow and it is likely that the exam will be postponed. However, there has been no official announcement in this regard yet.

There's no update on the National Council for Hotel Management (NCHM) JEE admission test as well. The exam is scheduled to be held on April 25 and the admit cards will be issued to students April 1, as per the exam calendar.

The application process for ICAR entrance exam and JNU entrance test will end on March 31 and the exams are scheduled in May and April, respectively.

The revised date of the exams will be announced later after considering the situation in the country, the HRD Ministry had said earlier this week.

Moreover, the dates have to be scheduled in such a way that the board exams, few papers of which are still pending, and the entrance exams do not clash and make it inconvenient for the students.

The Education Ministry has directed CBSE, NIOS (National Institute of Open Schooling) and NTA (National Testing Agency) to work on a revised schedule of examinations. Autonomous bodies and NCERT should draft alternate academic calendars, it has said.

The entrance exams at 10+2 level is conducted by the National Testing Agency. So far, the agency has conducted the first JEE Main.

The agency has also conducted Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) and Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) for the current academic admission. As per its exam calendar registration process for Delhi University entrance test, All India AYUSH Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) will begin in April.

Click here for more Education News