CBSE To Work Out Revised Exam Schedule

Ministry has directed that CBSE should work on a revised schedule of examinations (Representational)

The Human Resource Ministry has said that all its offices, autonomous institutions and subordinate offices will remain closed for three weeks in accordance with the communication of Home Ministry regarding lockdown in the wake of the threat of the spread of coronavirus.

A ministry release said that all officers and staff will be working from home.

It said that the ministry has directed that CBSE, NIOS (National Institute of Open Schooling) and NTA (National Testing Agency) should work on a revised schedule of examinations.

Autonomous bodies and NCERT should draft alternate academic calendars, it said.

The release also said that bureau heads and division heads will ensure that all financial matters relating to releases, particularly salaries and pensions are cleared.