CBSE Offers Tele-Counselling And Digital Resources Ahead Of 2026 Exams

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has launched its annual free Psycho-Social Counselling Services for students of Classes 10 and 12.

Available from 6 January 2026 to 1 June 2026, the initiative highlights the Board's focus on student well-being and aims to help learners manage examination-related stress ahead of the theory examinations beginning on 17 February 2026.

Key Features of Student Support

1. 24×7 Toll-Free IVRS (1800-11-8004): Students may dial 1800118004 to access round-the-clock support in Hindi and English through the Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS). The service provides guidance on stress-free preparation, effective time and stress management, responses to frequently asked questions, and important CBSE-related contact information to be used by students whenever required.

2. Tele-Counselling Services (9.30 am to 5.30 pm, Monday to Friday): Students and parents can interact with a panel of 73 trained professionals, comprising Principals, Counsellors, Special Educators from CBSE-affiliated schools, and qualified Psychologists. Of these, 61 counsellors are based in India, while 12 counsellors are located in Nepal, Japan, Qatar, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates, ensuring a wide and diverse support network on a voluntary basis.

3. Digital Resources: A curated collection of resources on stress management, effective study strategies, and emotional well-being is available on the CBSE website (www.cbse.gov.in). These resources are designed to be engaging, concise, and easily accessible for students.

CBSE encourages students and parents to utili/3 these support services as part of the Board's ongoing efforts to support students' psycho-social well-being during the Class 10/12 examination cycle.