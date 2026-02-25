Will CBSE Offer Grace Marks Or Ease Evaluation After Board Exam Hardness Concerns?

The recent controversy surrounding the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board examinations has sparked debate among students, parents, educators and coaching institutes.

The issue started after the Class 10 Mathematics exam. Many students said that while some question papers were easy, others were much harder and felt similar to questions asked in competitive exams like the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main and Advanced.

Before the discussion could subside, the Class 12 Physics paper triggered fresh criticism, with teachers arguing that the board failed to maintain uniform difficulty levels across different sets.

Amid the growing dissatisfaction, an educator announced plans to file a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) against CBSE, stating that inconsistencies in the examination pattern had deeply unsettled students who had prepared rigorously throughout the year. He also urged the board to consider awarding grace marks and adopting a more lenient evaluation process for comparatively tougher sets.

At present, CBSE has not issued any official statement addressing these demands. While there is uncertainty over whether grace marks or liberal checking will be implemented, certain established guidelines outline when such measures may be considered.

Students must secure a minimum of 33% to pass. In cases where a candidate narrowly misses this threshold by a mark or two, the board may exercise discretion and grant grace marks. Additionally, if errors are identified in the question paper, such as misprints or incorrect options, compensatory marks may be awarded. Grace marks can also be considered when questions are deemed excessively difficult, outside the prescribed syllabus, or if the paper is unusually lengthy.