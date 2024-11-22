CBSE Board Exam 2025: Check Marking Scheme Of Class 10 Mathematics Paper

CBSE has released the date sheet for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams. The 2025 board exams for Classes 10 and 12 will begin on February 15, 2025. The CBSE Class 10 Board Exams 2025 will commence with English as the first subject, while the Class 12 exams will begin with Entrepreneurship.

The Class 10 Mathematics exam for 2025 will be conducted for Basic and Standard Math subjects.

The question paper for Basic Mathematics will contain 38 questions divided into five Sections A, B, C, D and E. In Section A, question number 1-18 are multiple choice questions (MCQs) and questions number 19 and 20 are Assertion- Reason based questions of 1 mark each. In Section B, question number 21-25 are very short answer (VSA) type questions, carrying 2 marks each. In Section C, question number 26-31 are short answer (SA) type questions, carrying 3 marks each. In Section D, question 32-35 are long answer (LA) type questions, carrying 5 marks each. In Section E, question number 36-38 are case study based questions carrying 4 marks each with sub parts of the values of 1, 1 and 2 marks each respectively.



All questions in the paper are compulsory. However, an internal choice in 2 questions of section B, 2 questions of section C and 2 questions of section D has been provided. And internal choice has been provided in all the 2 marks questions of Section E.

The Standard Math question paper comprises of 38 questions divided into five Sections A, B, C, D and E. In Section A, questions number 1-18 are multiple choice questions (MCQs) and questions number 19 and 20 are Assertion- Reason based questions of 1 mark each. In Section B, questions number 21-25 are very short answer (VSA) type questions, carrying 2 marks each. In Section C, question number 26-31 are short answer (SA) type questions, carrying 3 marks each. In Section D, question numbers 32-35 are long answer (LA) type questions, carrying 5 marks each. In Section E, questions number 36-38 are case study based questions carrying 4 marks each with sub parts of the values of 1, 1 and 2 marks each respectively.



All Questions are compulsory. However, an internal choice in 2 question of Section B, 2 questions of Section C and 2 questions of Section D has been provided. An internal choice has been provided in all the 2 marks questions of Section E.



The practical exams for Class 10 will be held from January 1, 2025, while those for Class 12 will begin on February 15, 2025.

