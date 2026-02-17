CBSE Class 10 Mathematics Exam 2026: Basic Paper Found Tougher Than Standard, Say Educators

CBSE Maths Exam Analysis: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the first Class 10 board examination of the 2026-27 session today, beginning with the Mathematics (Basic) and Mathematics (Standard) papers. Based on students' reactions and feedback from schools, the Basic paper was found to be more challenging compared to the Standard paper. The examination was held from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.

Principal Dr. Alka Kapur of Modern Public School, Shalimar Bagh said there was an "apparent difference" between the two levels of the paper.

"The Mathematics examinations, both Standard and Basic, were conducted smoothly and the students were well prepared. However, apparent difference was observed in students' perception and performance in the two levels of the paper." Kapur said.

Mathematics Standard Paper Difficulty

The principal noted that the Mathematics Standard paper was manageable and student-friendly.

"The Mathematics (Standard) was a balanced paper and even well structured. It comprehensively covered all prescribed topics, ensuring a fair division of weightage across the syllabus." the principal quoted.

She further explained that the case study-based questions were directly aligned with NCERT concepts. The multiple-choice questions catered to students with varying intellectual abilities and provided an opportunity to score well. The paper was not lengthy, and most students were able to complete it within the stipulated time. Overall, the paper was considered manageable and student-friendly, she added.

Mathematics Basic Paper Tough and Lengthy

The Mathematics Basic paper was reported to be relatively tougher and lengthier than the Standard paper.

"In contrast, the students found Mathematics (Basic) Examination relatively tough and lengthy. It demanded extensive calculations, which posed challenges for the learners who opted the Basic level to avoid higher complexity. The students find the graph based question particularly difficult. To conclude the Mathematics (Basic) was found to be a challenging one. " the principal said.

"It is observed that Mathematics (Standard) has been a cake walk for the students in comparison to Mathematics (Basic) due to its length and complexity." she added.

Teacher's Paper Analysis

Tanmoy Das, PGT Mathematics at Modern English School, Kahilipara, Guwahati, Assam, said the case study questions were direct and presented with clarity.

"The recent Basic Mathematics Examination is generally perceived as being of a moderate difficulty level, offering a fair balance between foundational concepts and critical thinking. While the paper followed a familiar structure, the Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs) stood out for being notably lengthy. These initial questions required students to invest significant time in analysis and calculation, demanding more than just a surface-level understanding to navigate the options effectively. In contrast, the case study questions were lauded for their directness and clarity. Since many of these problems reflected scenarios that students had repeatedly practised, they were considered common and highly approachable." Das said.

He added that the five-mark section was "good", though one question was described as tricky.

"The 5-mark section also featured straightforward, "good" questions that allowed students to demonstrate their depth of knowledge, although a specific problem regarding circles introduced a "tricky" element that tested higher-order thinking skills. The short-answer sections maintained this balanced tone, with 3-mark questions falling into the moderate category and 2-mark questions being described as easy and direct. However, examiners cleverly embedded a probability question in the 2-mark section that, while seemingly simple, served as a tool to evaluate the students' ability to apply mathematical concepts to practical scenarios. Overall, the paper rewarded students who had focused on consistent practice and application-based learning."