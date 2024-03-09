CBSE Board Exam 2024: Check Important Questions From Previous Year Class 12 CBSE Exam

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the board exam for Class 10 Mathematics paper on March 11, 2024. Students appearing in the boards can visit the official website of the CBSE to check question papers of the previous years to familiarise themselves with the paper pattern. Question papers are available from the board year 2019 on the official website of the CBSE.

Important High Marks Questions From Previous Year Paper

Q) (a) The ratio of the 11th term to 17th term of an AP is 3 : 4. Find the ratio of 5th term to 21st term of the same AP. Also, find the ratio of the sum of first 5 terms to that of first 21 terms.

OR

(b) 250 logs are stacked in the following manner :

22 logs in the bottom row, 21 in the next row, 20 in the row next to it and so on (as shown by an example). In how many rows, are the 250 logs placed and how many logs are there in the top row ?



Q) A chord of a circle of radius 14 cm subtends an angle of 600 at the centre. Find the area of the corresponding minor segment of the circle. Also find the area of the major segment of the circle.



Q) A spherical balloon of radius r subtends an angle of 600 at the eye of an observer. If the angle of elevation of its centre is 450 from the same point, then prove that height of the centre of the balloon is times its radius.



Q) (a) The angle of elevation of the top of a tower 24 m high from the foot of another tower in the same plane is 600. The angle of elevation of the top of second tower from the foot of the first tower is 300. Find the distance between two towers and the height of the other tower. Also, find the length of the wire attached to the tops of both the towers.



Q) If a line is drawn parallel to one side of a triangle to intersect the other two sides at distinct points, prove that the other two sides are divided in the same ratio.