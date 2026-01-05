CBSE Class 10 English Board Exam 2026: Check Marking Scheme, Sample Question Paper, Exam Format

CBSE Class 10 English Exam 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to begin the Class 10 board examinations for 2026 from February 17. The English (Communicative) and English (Language and Literature) exams will be conducted on February 21, 2026, from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.
Question Paper Pattern
The English Language and Literature paper will be for 80 marks and will include 11 compulsory questions, divided into three sections: Reading Skills, Grammar and Creative Writing Skills, and Literature Textbook.
- Section A: Reading Skills - 20 marks
- Section B: Grammar and Creative Writing Skills - 10 marks
- Section C: Literature Textbook - 40 marks
The English Communicative question paper will have 12 compulsory questions and will be divided into four sections:
- Section A: Reading Skills - 22 marks
- Section B: Writing Skills - 22 marks
- Section C: Grammar - 10 marks
- Section D: Literature - 26 marks
Marking Scheme and Sample Question Papers
CBSE has released sample question papers for all subjects on its official website. Students can refer to these papers to understand the exam pattern and improve their preparation.
Download English (Language & Literature) here: "Sample Question Paper"
English (Communicative) Sample Question Paper Download Link
The marking scheme provides suggested value points or sample answers and they are only indicative guidelines and not exhaustive. Students may use their own expressions, and marks will be awarded as long as the response is accurate and relevant.
Download Marking Scheme Here For Class 10 English (Communicative)
Marking Scheme For English (Language and Literature) Exam 2026
How To Download Marking Scheme And Sample Question Papers For Class 10 and 12?
- Visit the official website cbseacademic.nic.in.
- On the homepage, click on "Sample Question Paper" and choose your respective standard.
- Then, click on the respective subject link for either question paper or marking scheme.
- It will be automatically downloaded.
- Save it for future reference.