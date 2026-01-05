CBSE Class 10 English Board Exam 2026: Check Marking Scheme, Sample Question Paper, Exam Format

CBSE Class 10 English Exam 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to begin the Class 10 board examinations for 2026 from February 17. The English (Communicative) and English (Language and Literature) exams will be conducted on February 21, 2026, from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.

Question Paper Pattern

The English Language and Literature paper will be for 80 marks and will include 11 compulsory questions, divided into three sections: Reading Skills, Grammar and Creative Writing Skills, and Literature Textbook.

Section A: Reading Skills - 20 marks

Section B: Grammar and Creative Writing Skills - 10 marks

Section C: Literature Textbook - 40 marks

The English Communicative question paper will have 12 compulsory questions and will be divided into four sections:

Section A: Reading Skills - 22 marks

Section B: Writing Skills - 22 marks

Section C: Grammar - 10 marks

Section D: Literature - 26 marks

Marking Scheme and Sample Question Papers

CBSE has released sample question papers for all subjects on its official website. Students can refer to these papers to understand the exam pattern and improve their preparation.

Download English (Language & Literature) here: "Sample Question Paper"

English (Communicative) Sample Question Paper Download Link

The marking scheme provides suggested value points or sample answers and they are only indicative guidelines and not exhaustive. Students may use their own expressions, and marks will be awarded as long as the response is accurate and relevant.

Download Marking Scheme Here For Class 10 English (Communicative)

Marking Scheme For English (Language and Literature) Exam 2026

