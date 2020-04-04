NEET Syllabus Not Changed. Check Complete Syllabus Here

NEET UG syllabus has not been changed for the 2020 exam

National Testing Agency (NTA), yesterday, clarified that there has been no change in the exam syllabus for NEET UG 2020. The Agency referred to some fake notice being circulated that NEET syllabus had been changed.

"All candidates preparing for nEET 2020 are hereby informed that there is NO change in syllabus of NEET," said NTA in a notice.

The NEET exam which was earlier scheduled on May 3 has been postponed. NTA will tentatively schedule the NEET UG exam in the last week of May.

The examination will be an OMR-based exam. There will be three sections - Physics, Chemistry, and Biology. Biology section will have two sub-sections - Botany and Zoology.

There would be 45 questions each in Physics, and Chemistry, and 90 questions in Biology (45 questions each from Botany and Zoology). Each question will carry 4 marks. For every wrong answer, 1 mark will be deducted.

The examination will be held in 11 languages including Hindi and English. Candidates who select English as their medium of exam will be provided test booklet in English only. Candidates opting for any other language will be provided bilingual test booklet. In case of any ambiguity in translation of a question in the test, its English version will be treated as final.

As for syllabus, it is the common syllabus notified by the MEdical Council of India. The syllabus is also available at the MCI website. The syllabus covers topics from state board syllabi as well as from CBSE, NCERT, and COBSE syllabi. The syllabi also covers topics from both class 11 and class 12.

Syllabus for Physics

Physical world and measurement, Electrostatics, Kinematics, Current Electricity, Laws of Motion, Magnetic Effects of Current and Magnetism, Work, Energy and Power, Electromagnetic Induction and Alternating Currents, Motion of System of Particles and Rigid Body, Electromagnetic Waves, Gravitation, Optics, Properties of Bulk Matter, Dual Nature of Matter and Radiation, Thermodynamics, Atoms and Nuclei, Behaviour of Perfect Gas and Kinetic Theory, Electronic Devices, Oscillations and Waves

Syllabus for Chemistry

Some Basic Concepts of Chemistry, Solid State, Structure of Atom, Solutions, Classification of Elements and Periodicity in Properties, Electrochemistry, Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure, Chemical Kinetics, States of Matter: Gases and Liquids, Surface Chemistry, Thermodynamics, General Principles and Processes of Isolation of Elements, Equilibrium, p- Block Elements, Redox Reactions, d and f Block Elements, Hydrogen, Coordination Compounds, s-Block Element (Alkali and Alkaline earth metals), Haloalkanes and Haloarenes, Some p-Block Elements, Alcohols, Phenols and Ethers, Organic Chemistry- Some Basic Principles and Techniques, Aldehydes, Ketones and Carboxylic Acids, Hydrocarbons, Organic Compounds Containing Nitrogen, Environmental Chemistry, Biomolecules, Polymers, Chemistry in Everyday Life

Syllabus for Biology

Diversity in Living World, Reproduction, Structural Organisation in Animals and Plants, Genetics and Evolution, Cell Structure and Function, Biology and Human Welfare, Plant Physiology, Biotechnology and Its Applications, Human physiology, Ecology and environment

