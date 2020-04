No Change In NEET Syllabus: National Testing Agency

NEET UG syllabus has not been changed, confirmed NTA today

National Testing Agency (NTA) has made no change in the syllabus for NEET UG exam. NTA's response comes after a notice began doing rounds about a change in NEET exam syllabus.

"All candidates preparing for NEET 2020 are hereby informed that there is NO change in syllabus of NEET. NTA does not decide the syllabus, it only provides a link to the syllabus. The link is provided in the Information Bulletin and reproduced again (www.mciindia.org)," says a notice on the NEET UG website.

NTA is authorized only to conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and declare the result. The syllabus for the exam is decided by Medical Council of India.

NTA is also not responsible for any post-exam activity other than announcing the exam result. The counselling process for All India Quota seats is held by the Medical Counselling Committee, and by State Medical Education Departments for state quota seats.

The NEET UG exam, which was earlier scheduled on May 3, has been postponed amid the coronavirus outbreak. The exam will tentatively be held in the last week of May now.

Meanwhile, NTA has also re-opened application correction window for NEET UG and JEE Main exams. The application correction window will remain open till April 14, 2020.

