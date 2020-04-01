NEET, JEE Main Application Correction Window Reopened. Details Here

NEET, JEE Main correction window reopened @ ntaneet.nic.in, jeemain.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has reopened the JEE Main and NEET application form correction correction window at jeemain.nta.nic.in and ntaneet.nic.in portals respectively. The NTA has already postponed the April edition of JEE Main examination and May NEET examination due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country. Both the examinations, which are being conducted for engineering and medical undergraduate admissions in the country, will now be held in the last week of May, according to a statement from the Agency.

"In view of the hardships faced by the aspirants of NEET (UG)-2020 in making corrections in the particulars in the Online Application Form due to COVID19 epidemic, the National Testing Agency has further given the facility for making corrections in the particulars in the Online Application Form," the statement on NEET application form correction said.

"In view of the hardships faced by the aspirants of JEE (Main) 2020 in making corrections in the particulars in the Online Application Form due to COVID-19 epidemic, the National Testing Agency has further given the facility for making corrections in the particulars in the Online Application Form," the NTA said in another statement regarding JEE Main said.

Candidates are given chance to make changes in their application forms from April 1, 2020 to April 14, 2020.

The requisite fee can be paid through Credit/Debit Card/ Net Banking/UPI and PAYTM.

"The candidates are requested to undertake the correction(s) very carefully as no further chance of correction will be provided to the candidates. In case, additional fee payment is required depending on the changes made in the form, the final updates will be reflected after the payment," the NTA statement said.

The additional amount (if applicable) can be paid through Credit/Debit Card/ Net Banking.

