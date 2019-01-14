NEET One Time Correction Window Opens; Here's How To Update Your Application Form

The NEET correction facility is available on the official NEET website of NTA, www.ntaneet.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the one time application form correction window for the candidates who had made errors while registering for the national level medical entrance exam, NEET 2019. According to the NTA, it has come to notice that many candidates have inadvertently submitted incorrect data in their application form for NEET 2019. The correction facility will be available on the official NEET website of NTA, www.ntaneet.nic.in till January 31, 2019.

"In order to ensure that the data of the candidates for NEET (UG) - 2019 is error-free, NTA is providing a one-time correction facility to make correction in their Online Application Form," NTA said in a statement.

The concerned candidates are requested to pay the additional fee, if that becomes due, while making the correction in gender and category.

NEET one-time correction option: How to make use of it

The candidates who want to update their NEET 2019 application form may follow these steps:

Step 1 : Visit the NTA NEET website, www.nta.ac.in

Step 2 : Click on the "One Time Correction" link given on the homepage of the website (it has been placed on the left side of the website while accessing through a desktop while on mobile phones, it is available under the current events tab)

Step 3 : Enter application number and password on next page

Step 4 : Login with the details entered

Step 5 : On next page you will be provided the form and make necessary edits there.

Step 6 : Pay the fee and submit the details

