Correction Window To Close Today For Undergraduate Medical Entrance Exam

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the correction window for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET (UG)-2024) today. Candidates who have registered for the exam can make corrections in their application forms till 11:50 pm.



All the registered candidates are advised to visit the website, verify their particulars, and make corrections in their respective application forms if required.

Final corrections in the forms will be accepted only after payment of any additional fees, especially if changes in gender, category, or PwD status affect the fee amount. Any excess fees paid will not be refunded.

Candidates can make corrections according to the provided schedule. NTA noted that it will not entertain any further modifications after this one-time opportunity.

NTA will conduct the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET- UG) 2024 on May 5, 2024. The exam will be held from 2 pm to 5:20 pm throughout the country and 14 cities outside India in Pen and paper (offline) mode. The dates for advance intimation of examination city, downloading of admit cards, and declaration of result will be displayed on the NEET(UG) (Main) portal at the appropriate time.

Corrections to the forms can be made until April 15, up to 11.50pm, specifically for AADHAAR-related authentication corrections for those candidates who have used Aadhaar other than self.