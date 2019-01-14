NEET 2019 Application Correction Process Begins Today

NEET 2019 Registration Form Correction Process: Know How To Edit Application

For the NEET 2019 registration, one-time correction option has been provided to applicants. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has allowed candidates to edit their application forms till January 31. "No corrections shall be allowed under any circumstances after this date," said NTA. Candidates can crosscheck the application forms at the login portal and make corrections pertaining to photographs, signature and other details, if required.

NEET 2019 Application Correction Link

Candidates should note that, "particulars filled in Application Form need to be chosen carefully as options once exercised cannot be changed later including Examination Centre city and Medium of Question Paper except when the window for correction in all fields open," as per the notice.

NEET will be conducted on May 5 for MBBS, BDS admission. The admit cards will be released on April 15.

The results are expected to be released on June 5.

