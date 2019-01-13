NEET 2019 Correction Window Opens Tomorrow @ Ntaneet.nic.in; Details Here

NEET 2019 correction window opens on January 14 @ ntaneet.nic.in

The National Testing Agency or NTA will open the window for the correction of application details of national level medical entrance exam NEET 2019 from January 14, Monday. According to the official notification released by NTA regarding the NEET or National Eligibility cum Entrance Test 2019, this correction process will be allowed till January 31, 2019. The NEET application correction process can be done from the official website, ntaneet.nic.in. According to NTA, after this correction window is closed, no request for correction will be entertained under any circumstances.

NEET 2019 registration, which began on November 1, 2018 was concluded on an extended last date, on December 7, 2018.

The exam will be held on May 8, 2019 across the country.

"... it has been observed that despite the above efforts, few candidates do not adhere to the instructions given by NTA which leads to incorrect submission of application form. Thereafter, candidates request the NTA to rectify the mistake committed by them. This can be done only at a later stage after the submission of the Application Form when the windows for correction in all field will be open," says the official NEET notification.

"Thereafter, no request for correction(s) will be entertained except when the window for correction in all fields open," it said.

"Particulars filled in Application Form need to be chosen carefully as options once exercised cannot be changed later including Examination Centre city and Medium of Question Paper except when the window for correction in all fields open," the notification added.

