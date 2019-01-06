NEET UG 2019 Form Correction To Begin Tentatively On January 14

NTA may begin form correction process for NEET UG 2019 exam on January 14

NEET 2019: National Testing Agency (NTA) will begin the form correction process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) next week. The application process for the NEET UG 2019 exam was concluded on December 7, 2018. Now, the agency would provide applicants an opportunity to go through their application forms and correct any detail if the need be.

The NEET form correction process is expected to begin on January 14, 2019 and end on January 31, 2019.

The link for form correction will be activated on the NEET UG 2019 official website. It will be a one-time opportunity for students to make any correction in their application form.

The admit cards for NEET UG 2019 exam will be released on the official website on April 15, 2019. The exam will be conducted in pen-paper based mode on May 5, 2019.

This will be the first time that NTA will conduct NEET exam. NEET UG is conducted for admission to undergraduate medical and dental courses.

THE NEET UG 2019 exam will be of 3 hours duration and will have 180 objective questions. Each question will carry 4 marks. Each correct response will get candidate 4 marks while each incorrect response will result in deduction of one mark.

The NEET UG 2019 question paper will have three sections - Physics, Chemistry, and Biology. Physics and Chemistry sections will have 45 questions each. Biology section will have two sub-sections, Zoology and Botany and both of these sub-sections will have 45 questions each.

