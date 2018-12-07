NEET UG 2019 Application Process Ends Today; What's Next

NEET 2019: The online application process for NEET 2019 for undergraduate programmes will end today. After an order from the Supreme Court, National Testing Agency (NTA), which is the conducting authority for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate programmes (NEET-UG), extended the last date for NEET UG 2019 application to December 7, 2018. The date extensions was granted so that all such candidates who had been excluded from the application process due to the upper age limit of 25 years, could apply for the exam.

Students who fulfill the necessary eligibility criteria can apply for NEET 2019 exam till today. The last date to submit the corresponding application fee is tomorrow, i.e. December 8, 2018.

After the application process is over, candidates will be given a chance to go through the information provided by them in the application form and make corrections wherever required. The form correction process will begin on January 14, 2019 and end on January 31, 2019.

The details on what corrections are permissible in the application form will be released later by National Testing Agency.

The admit cards for NEET UG 2019 exam will be released online on April 15, 2019 and the exam will be held on May 5, 2019.

NEET UG 2019 will be an OMR based test with 180 objective questions from Physics, Chemistry, and Biology. There would be 45 questions each from topics covering the 10+2 syllabus of Physics and Chemistry. Biology section will have 45 questions each from Botany and Zoology syllabus for 10+2 students. The detailed syllabus is also available on the official NEET UG website.

NEET UG is conducted for admission to MBBS and BDS programmes offered at Medical and Dental colleges approved by MCI. NEET UG scores are also used for admission to AYUSH courses.

