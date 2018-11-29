Supreme Court Asks NTA To Extend Last Date For NEET UG Application

The last date to apply for NEET UG 2019 may be extended. Supreme Court today directed NTA to extend the last date for NEET UG 2019 application. The directive came after Supreme Court's decision that candidates above the age of 25 years can also apply for the NEET UG 2019. Earlier the last date for NEET UG application was November 30, 2018.

Supreme Court has asked NTA, the conducting body for NEET UG 2019, to extend the deadline for NEET UG application by a week to accommodate all such students who were not able to apply earlier because of the upper age limit criteria.

Today Supreme Court directed NTA to accept application from all such candidates who are above the age of 25 years but also stated that the candidature of such candidates will be subject to the final outcome of the case before the court on validity of CBSE's decision to fix upper age limit.

Candidates will be able to apply for the NEET UG 2019 exam online only. The application link is available on the NTA NEET website (www.ntaneet.nic.in).

Candidates are advised to go through the eligibility criteria first before beginning the application process for NEET UG 2019.

The NEET UG 2019 exam will be conducted on May 5, 2019 in a single session. The exam will be offline and will be OMR-based. The questions will be objective in nature. There will be 45 questions each from Physics, Chemistry, Botany, and Zoology. The result for NEET UG 2019 will be declared on June 5, 2019.

