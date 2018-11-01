NEET 2019: Application Submission Direct Link Here

NEET 2019 Registration Begins; Apply Before November 5

Highlights NEET 2019 registration begins at ntaneet.nic.in Candidates should not follow the old CBSE hosted website cbseneet.nic.in NEET 2019 exam will be held on May 5, 2019.

NEET 2019 Application: NEET UG 2019 online application process has begun online. Candidates, with required educational qualification, can apply for NEET 2019 at the official website of National Testing Agency (NTA). This is the first NEET exam to be conducted by NTA. NEET UG exam is conducted for admission to MBBS and BDS courses at Medical and Dental colleges approved by MCI (except AIIMS and JIPMER which conduct a separate entrance test). The last date to apply for NEET is November 30, 2018. NTA will conduct the exam on May 5, 2019.

NEET 2019: Direct Link For Registration

Instructions for online submission of application is available in the Information Bulletin and on the website. Candidates must follow the instructions strictly as given in the Information Bulletin and on website.

NEET UG 2019: Know How To Apply

The NEET exam pattern will remain as the same of last year -- a single objective type exam in pen-and-paper mode.

NEET 2019: Exam Cities

NTA has also added expert lectures for students on its official website who would be appearing for NEET UG exam in 2019. The lectures are available in video format on the official NTA website.

IIT PAL Videos On NTA Website For JEE Main, NEET UG Preparation

The lectures have been prepared by IIT Professors and subject experts and are available for Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Biology subjects. These lectures can be beneficial not just for the entrance exam but also for upcoming board exams.