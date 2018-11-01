NEET UG 2019: Application Begins At Ntaneet.nic.in; Know How To Apply

NEET UG 2019: NEET UG 2019 application process has begun. The application process will close on November 30, 2018. The exam will be conducted on May 5, 2019. Students who wish to appear for the NEET exam can apply for the same through the official website details of which are given in this article. From this year onwards, NEET UG will be conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA).

NEET UG exam is conducted for admission to MBBS and BDS courses at Medical and Dental colleges approved by MCI (except AIIMS and JIPMER which conduct a separate entrance test).

Students who wish to apply for NEET UG 2019 can follow the steps given below to complete the application procedure successfully.

NEET UG 2019: How To Apply?

Step one: Go to official website: www.ntaneet.nic.in.

Step two: Click on the 'Fill Application Form' tab given on the home page.

Step three: Fill the online application form after which a you will get a system generated application form number. Note this application number down.

Step four: Upload scanned image of candidate's photograph (between 10 kb to 200 kb) and candidate's signature (between 4 kb to 30 kb) in JPG/JPEG format.

Step five: Pay application fee. Keep proof of fee paid.

Step six: A confirmation page will be generated. Take at least four print outs of the confirmation page.

The application fee is Rs. 750 for SC, ST, PwD, and Transgender candidates, and Rs. 1400 for all other candidates.

