NEET UG 2019 Application Process Begins Today @ Nta.ac.in

NEET UG 2019: NEET 2019 application process will begin today. National Testing Agency, which has taken the onus to conduct the examination form CBSE, will begin the application process online. NEET is conducted for admission to MBBS/BDS Courses in India in Medical/Dental Colleges run with the approval of Medical Council of India/Dental Council of India under the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India except for the institutions established through an Act of Parliament i.e. AIIMS and JIPMER Puducherry.

The NEET UG 2019 application process will begin today and end on November 30, 2018. The exam has been scheduled on May 5, 2018 for which the admit cards will be available on April 15, 2019.

Contrary to speculations earlier, NEET UG 2019 will be an offline test and will follow similar pattern as previous years.

The question paper will be made available in the same number of languages as last year. The question paper will have 180 questions in total. There would be 45 questions in Physics, 45 questions in Chemistry, and 45 questions each from Botany and Zoology. Each question will carry 4 marks thus making the total to 720. For every wrong answer, one mark will be deducted.

NTA has also made video lectures available on the official website for students. The video lectures have been prepared by IIT professors and subject-experts. The video lectures are expected to help students understand basic concepts on each important topic from Physics, Chemistry, and Biology.

