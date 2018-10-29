NEET 2019 Notification This Week @ Nta.ac.in, Registration From November 1

The NEET 2019 exam pattern will remain as the same of last year -- a single exam in pen-and-paper mode.

National Testing Agency or NTA, the newly-formed agency under Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) is expected to release the NEET (UG) or National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate medical admission in the country this week. According to an official from the NTA, the agency is making all the arrangements for the release of the NEET 2019 notification and it is confident that the registration process to begin from November 1, 2018. Contrary to what announced earlier by the MHRD, the NEET 2019 exam will be conducted offline mode only and also once next year.

NEET 2019: Important Dates

NEET 2019 registration begins: November 1, 2018 to November 30, 2018

NEET 2019 registration ends: November 30, 2018

Downloading of admit cards: April 15, 2019

NEET 2019 exam on: May 5, 2019

NEET 2019 results to be announced on: June 5, 2019

NEET exam pattern

The NEET exam pattern (as against the statement made on July 7, 2018 that NEET will be conducted twice before admissions in the next academic session in computer based mode only), will remain as the same of last year -- a single exam in pen-and-paper mode.

According to NTA, the national level medical entrance exam will be organised in same number of languages as has been conducted last year on the request of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, who wanted the same pattern followed last year to be maintained.

IIT PAL Videos On NTA Website For JEE Main, NEET UG Preparation

The official NEET notification will be available on NTA website, nta.ac.in.

NTA has already completed the registration process for the JEE Main -- national level entrance examination for undergraduate engineering courses -- and UGC NET - the national level fellowship cum teacher eligibility test for universities and colleges.

Click here for more Education News

