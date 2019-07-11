NEET 2019: MCC Begins Registration For Second Counselling

NEET 2019: Online registration begins for 2nd round of NEET counselling

NEET Counselling 2019: The online registration for second round of NEET counselling begins today. The last date to register for the second counselling is July 13, 2019. Students who had registered to participate in All India Quota counselling in the first round, do not need to register again as they will be eligible to participate in the second round. Payment facility for second round registration will be available till 12 noon on July 13.

After registration, candidate will be able to fill and lock their choices on the MCC portal on July 14 from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm.

The result for the second round of NEET seat allotment will be released on July 18, 2091. Students who are allotted a seat in the second list will have an 8-days' window - July 18 to July 25 - to complete admission formalities.

After the second round of NEET counselling is complete, vacant seats will be transferred to State Quota and will be allotted during State Quota Counselling by the respective State Medical Counselling authorities.

Candidates who join in the 2nd round of NEET counselling will not be allowed to resign/leave the seat and they will not be allowed in any other counselling. No up-gradation will be allowed from the 2nd Round to DGHS Mop Up round. No provision of up-gradation facility would be provided in the Round 2.

Click here for more Education News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.