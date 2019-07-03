NEET Counselling 2019: Allotment Letter For First List Available From Today

NEET Counselling 2019 allotment letter download to begin today

NEET Counselling 2019: After releasing and withholding the result for the first round of counselling for NEET UG, Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) released the final allotment result for NEET UG 2019 All India Quota seats yesterday. The final allotment list is now available on the MCC website and students can check their allotment status and download their allotment letter. The NEET UG allotment letter will be available for download from 10:30 am today.

NEET Counselling 2019: How To Download Allotment Letter?

Step one: Go to official mcc website: mcc.nic.in.

Step two: Click on the UG Counselling tab.

Step three: Click on the link provided to download allotment letter.

Step four: Enter required details.

Step five: Submit and download allotment letter.

Students who are allotted a seat in the first round can report to the allotted centre and give willingness for free exit/entry option. If candidate fails to join the allotted Medical/Dental College within stipulated time, then the allotted seat will be cancelled.

Free exit for first Round means if a candidate allotted a seat in first Round and even if candidate does not report/join the allotted college he would not be penalized (security deposit will not be forfeited ) and eligible for subsequent rounds.

The documents required at the time of reporting at the allotted institute to complete admission formalities include following:

Admit Cards of Exam issued by NTA.

Result/ Rank letter issued by NTA.

Class 10th Certificate/ Date of Birth Certificate (if Metric Certificate does not bear the same)

Class 10+2 Certificate

Class 10+2 Marks Sheet

Eight (8) Passport size photograph same as affixed on the application form.

Provisional allotment letter generated on-line.

Proof of identity (Aadhaar/ PAN/ Driving License/ Passport)

Students who are not allotted a seat in the first round of NEET counselling can participate in the second round of counselling. Students who are allotted a seat in the first round and have given willingness for up-gradation of seat in the second round of counselling can also participate in the second round of NEET counselling.

Click here for more Education News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability