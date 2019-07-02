NEET First Allotment Result Released. Check Here

NEET counselling 2019: First allotment result out @ medicalcounseling.nic.in, mcc.nic.in

NEET counselling 2019: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) of Ministry of Health, which regulates the counseling for undergraduate medical and dental seats has released the NEET first allotment results on the official websites. The NEET counselling results for the first round was released earlier and was withdrawn by the MCC. The latest NEET counselling results can be accessed from medicalcounseling.nic.in or mcc.nic.in. The admission process to all India quota medical and dental seats in the country will be held based on this allotment list.

Candidates can download NEET allotment letter from 10:30 am tomorrow onwards (i.e July 3, 2019) and can report to the allotted colleges.

NEET counselling 2019: First round allotment result

NEET first round allotment result can be accessed from the link provided here:

NEET first round allotment result

NEET allotment result 2019: How to check

Follow the steps given here to download your NEET allotment results published today:



Step 1: Visit the official website, medicalcounseling.nic.in or mcc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link "Final Result for Round 1 UG 2019 2 July 2019" (or click on the direct link provided above).

Step 3: On next PDF page open, check for the NEET first round allotment result.

The ranks have been given on the second column of the list.

A total of 14,464 candidates allotments have been released on the official website.

Students who are allotted a seat in the first round can report to the allotted centre and give willingness for free exit/entry option.

According to the schedule released by MCC, the last reporting date for admission through the first allotment list is July 6.

