MCC Withdraws NEET Counselling/ Allotment List

NEET 2019 Counselling / Allotment Update

The NEET 2019 counselling result has been withdrawn. Hours after releasing the NEET first allotment list, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), which regulates the counseling for undergraduate medical and dental seats, has withdrawn the list. "Provisional Result is being Withdrawn and a fresh new Result will be put up shortly.....," reads the latest update on MCC website. MCC had released the first allotment list on July 1 after 8 pm. With a new list declared a day after the scheduled date for releasing the list, a change in the reporting dates may be expected. As of now, the last reporting date for admission through the first allotment list is July 6.

Candidates should check the official website of the MCC for the fresh allotment list.

Students who are allotted a seat in the first round can report to the allotted centre and give willingness for free exit/entry option. Free exit for first round means if a candidate allotted a seat in first round and even if candidate does not report/ join the allotted college he would not be penalized (security deposit will not be forfeited ) and eligible for subsequent rounds.

In addition to this, the MCC has also withheld the results of first round of MBBS/ BDS seats for Wards of Insured Persons of ESIC. Candidates who have participated for the ESIC counseling should wait for further updates in this regard.

