NEET 2019 Counselling: First Allotment List Out

Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the allotment list for the first counselling of MBBS admission through NEET. Students who are allotted a seat in the first round can report to the allotted centre and give willingness for free exit/entry option. Free exit for first round means if a candidate allotted a seat in first round and even if candidate does not report/ join the allotted college he would not be penalized (security deposit will not be forfeited ) and eligible for subsequent rounds. Admission formalities for the candidates placed in the first allotment list will conclude on July 6.

NEET First Allotment List

The second allotment list will be released on July 15. For the second allotment, candidates register from July 9 to July 11 and lock their choices till July 12.

The documents required at the time of reporting at the allotted institute to complete admission formalities include following:

Admit Cards of Exam issued by NTA.

Result/ Rank letter issued by NTA.

Class 10th Certificate/ Date of Birth Certificate (if Metric Certificate does not bear the same)

Class 10+2 Certificate

Class 10+2 Marks Sheet

Eight (8) Passport size photograph same as affixed on the application form.

Provisional allotment letter generated on-line.

Proof of identity (Aadhaar/ PAN/ Driving Licence/ Passport)

For NRI/ OCI candidates appearing for Deemed Universities following documents are mandatory: a) Passport copy of sponsorer, embassy certificate, b) Sponsorship affidavit (stating that sponsorer is ready to bear the expenses for the whole duration of study), and c) Relationship Affidavit (Relation of Candidate with the sponsorer)

