Cindy Singh, 4th On FBI's "10 Most Wanted Fugitives", Arrested In India

The United States' Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has arrested Cindy Rodriguez Singh, one of America's "Ten Most Wanted Fugitives" from India. Singh, 40, was wanted for the 2022 murder of her 6-year-old son, Noel Rodriguez Alvarez. She allegedly fled the United States in March 2023 to avoid prosecution on charges related to her child's murder.

She, along with her Indian-origin husband, Arshdeep Singh, and six children, was last seen on a flight headed to India on March 22, 2023. It was just days after her son was officially reported missing.

Noel Alvarez was not on the plane with the family and had not been seen since. Singh had allegedly lied to the authorities about his whereabouts after the investigation into his case started, claiming he was with his biological father in Mexico.

"CAPTURED: The 4th "10 Most Wanted" fugitive has been arrested in the last 7 months, thanks to the Trump Admin. Cindy Singh will face charges of Unlawful Flight To Avoid Prosecution and Capital Murder. Let this be a warning to all CRIMINALS: You will be captured and CHARGED," the White House said in a statement on X.

In October 2024, Interpol issued a Red Notice against her. Her name was added to the FBI's "most wanted" list in July this year as the federal probe agency also raised the reward for information leading to her arrest from $25,000 to $250,000.

She was arrested in India by the FBI, in coordination with Indian authorities and INTERPOL and was transported to the United States. She will be turned over to Texas authorities, according to a report by Fox News.

"The FBI's Ten Most Wanted list exists for cases just like this - where a dangerous fugitive thought she could run, hide overseas, and escape justice...Thanks to relentless FBI work and our international partnerships, Cindy Singh is back on American soil to face accountability for the horrific murder of her own child," FBI Director Kash Patel told the news portal.

He added, "Justice has no borders, and today the American people can see that we will never stop pursuing those who prey on the most innocent among us."

About Cindy Rodriguez Singh

Singh was the first mother accused of killing her own child to be placed on the FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list, which has included over 500 of the most notorious criminals in US history. She was placed in 4th position on the list.

Witnesses told investigating agencies that Singh believed her child was "evil," possibly "possessed," and feared he would harm her newborn twins.

Noel, who suffered from chronic lung disease and required oxygen support, was allegedly abused, starved, and denied water. In one instance, Singh reportedly hit him with keys when he tried to drink. At one point, she told someone she had "sold" him.

On October 31, 2023, Singh was charged with capital murder in Tarrant County, Texas. A federal warrant for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution was issued days later.