MCC Revises Round 2 NEET Counsellling Schedule

The second round of NEET counselling process 2019 was scheduled to begin from July 9

NEET counselling 2019: Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has changed the NEET second round counselling schedule for NEET based undergraduate (UG) medical and dental admissions in the country. Now, the registration, payment and choice filling will be held from July 11 to July 13 while the results will be announced on July 18. The candidates should report to the allotted colleges between July 18 and July 25, according new NEET counselling schedule. Mop-up round for Central Universities, Deemed Universities and ESIC will be held from August 13 to August 26 according to the new schedule. The allotment result of Mop-up round will be released on August 18.

The NEET counselling including the registration and allotment process will be held at medicalcounseling.nic.in or mcc.nic.in.

Processing of seat allotment in round 2 NEET counselling will be held from July 15 to July 17.

After releasing and withholding the result for the first round of counselling for NEET UG, MCC released the final allotment result for first round NEET UG 2019 All India Quota seats on July 2. The final allotment list was made available on the MCC website and students were allowed to check their allotment status and download their allotment letter. Students were allowed to report in respective institues between July 3 and July 8.

The second round NEET counselling process was scheduled to begin from July 9, which will start from July 11 now.

