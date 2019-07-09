KEAM 2019 Second Allotment List Released On Official Website

KEAM 2019 second allotment list has been released on the official website

KEAM 2019: The second KEAM allotment list for Engineering, Architecture and Pharmacy courses and the first phase of KEAM allotment to MBBS/ BDS/ Agriculture/ Forestry/ Fisheries/ Veterinary Courses 2019 has been released on the official website. Candidates can download their respective allotment memo from the official KEAM website. The details of allotment of a candidate such as Name, Roll Number, Allotted Course, Allotted College, Category of Allotment, Fee details etc. will be available on the home page of the candidate as well as in the Allotment Memo. The candidates should take a printout of the KEAM allotment memo from the Home Page.

KEAM 2019 Medical Allotment List: Direct Link

Candidates who have been allotted a seat in the KEAM second allotment process have to pay fees to the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations as specified in the KEAM allotment memo at any of the Head Post Offices in Kerala or by way of Online Payment from July 9, 2019 to July 12 and should join the course/college allotted before 3 pm on July 12. The list of Post Offices having facility for fee payment is available in the website.

Those candidates who do not remit the fee/balance fee (if applicable) and who do not join the course/college allotted within the stipulated time (including candidates eligible for fee concession) will lose their allotment as well as all the existing higher options in the stream to which the allotment belongs.

KEAM third Allotment to Professional Degree courses will start on July 12 and the allotment result will be published on July 17, 2019.

