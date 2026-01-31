NEET PG Round 3 Counselling Resumes; Fresh Registrations, Choice Locking Open

NEET PG Round 3 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has resumed NEET PG Round 3 counselling for admission to PG medical courses under the 50% All India Quota (AIQ), 100% Deemed/Central Universities, and AFMS for the academic year 2025. The resumption includes a facility for fresh registrations and additional seats, offering another opportunity to eligible candidates.

According to the official schedule, fresh registration and payment for Round 3 began on January 30, 2026, and will remain open until 2:00 pm on January 31, while the payment facility will be available until 5:00 pm the same day.

PG Counselling Round 3

The choice filling window will be open from January 31 to February 2, 2026, up to 11:55 am. Choice locking will begin at 8:00 pm on February 1, followed by processing of seat allotment on February 2. The Round 3 result will be declared on February 3, 2026.

Candidates allotted seats will be required to report to their respective institutes between February 4 and February 11, 2026.

The counselling schedule has been prepared in compliance with the Supreme Court order.

Candidates are advised to participate in the resumed Round 3 counselling and exercise their choices carefully within the stipulated timelines.