NEET PG Counselling: Round 3 Registration Begins Following Cut-Off Reduction

NEET PG Round 3 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has started the registration process for Round 3 of NEET PG counselling for All India Quota, central and state quota seats. Candidates can now register for the seat allotment process until January 26, 2026. Recently, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) reduced the cut-off for Round 3 counselling to 0 percentile for reserved categories after more than 18,000 seats remained vacant following Round 2. The decision has drawn sharp criticism from the medical community, as a 0 percentile cut-off would allow candidates with scores as low as minus 40 to secure admission.

Candidates can fill and lock their preferred choices of institutes from today, January 16 to January 26, 2026. The seat allotment result will be announced on January 29, 2026. Selected candidates must report to their allotted colleges between January 30 and February 6, 2026.

The remaining vacant seats after Round 3 will be carried forward to the stray vacancy round, with registrations scheduled to begin on February 10, 2026.

How To Register For Round 3 NEET PG Counselling?

Visit the official website mcc.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on "New Registration 2025" under "Candidate Activity" board.

Sign in with your NEET PG roll number and password.

Select your preferred choice(s) of institutes.

Revised Cut-Off For Round 3 Counselling

For General and Economically Weaker Section (EWS), the cut-off has been reduced fro 276 to 103/800, for General Persons With Benchmark Disability (PwBD) candidates, the cut-off has been dropped from 255 to 90/800.

For reserved categories such as Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Other Backward Classes (OBC), the cut-off is now minus 40 compared to the previous of 235.