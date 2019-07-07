Kerala Engineering, Pharmacy, Architecture (KEAM) Second Allotment List Tomorrow

KEAM Second Allotment List On July 8

The second allotment list for Kerala Engineering/ Architecture/ Pharmacy (KEAM) admission will be released tomorrow, as per the latest update given by the Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Exams (CEE) Kerala. The exact time for releasing the KEAM allotment list has not been given. In addition to this, the CEE Kerala will also release the first allotment list for medical admission tomorrow. The allotment list was initially scheduled to be released today, however after the CEE Kerala decided to extend the allotment option registration process, releasing the list was deferred by one day.

The first allotment list for engineering, architecture and pharmacy courses was released on June 20.

The CEE Kerala had released the KEAM result on May 21. The rank list was released on June 10. CEE Kerala released the complete rank list on July 4.

The KEAM centralised allotment process will be done through the single window system to give allotments to the various courses and colleges, based on the options submitted by the candidates who have been included in the KEAM rank list prepared by the CEE, Kerala.

