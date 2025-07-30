Kerala Provisional List Out For Engineering, Architecture Courses, Download Link Here

KEAM Provisional List Out 2025: Commissioner for Entrance Examinations has released the Kerala Engineering, Architecture, Medical (KEAM) provisional list of second phase allotment to Engineering courses and first phase allotment to Architecture courses for the academic year 2025-26. Candidates who applied for admission can check and download the allotment list on the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in.

KEAM Provisional List 2025: How To Download List For Engineering, Architecture Course?

Visit the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on "KEAM 2025-Candidate Portal", under the "UG Admission" section.

A new link will open.

Login with your application number, password and access code.

Your provisional allotment list will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save your allotment list for future reference.

Candidates can download the provisional list through this direct link, "KEAM Candidate Portal".

The second phase Engineering allotment list has been released after considering the "higher options" submitted/updated/changed by the candidates.

Candidates with any objection pertaining to the allotment list of the Engineering and Architecture courses can submit their queries via email on engg.ceekerala@.gmail.com and barch.ceekerala@gmail.com before 12 pm today.