KEAM 2025 Result Announced, Check Steps To Download

KEAM 2025 Results: The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala, has released the result of the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) 2025 examination. Candidates who appeared for the Kerala Engineering, Architecture, and Medical Entrance Exam, held between April 23 and 29 in computer-based mode, can now access their results by visiting the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in.

KEAM 2025 Result: Steps To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, find and select the link titled 'KEAM 2025 Candidate Portal'.

Step 3: A new page will open on the screen.

Step 4: Enter the required credentials, such as the application number and password.

Step 5: The KEAM 2025 result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Review your result, then save and download it.

KEAM Scorecard 2025: Details Mentioned

The scorecard includes the candidate's name and application number, subject-wise and total marks obtained, normalised scores, and qualification status. If any errors or discrepancies are found, candidates should immediately report them to the CEE authorities for rectification.

KEAM 2025 Result: Exam Pattern

The KEAM 2025 entrance examination was conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode at designated centres across multiple sessions. The engineering entrance exam was of three hours (180 minutes) duration, while the pharmacy exam was held for 90 minutes.

The KEAM 2025 engineering entrance exam question paper included 150 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) - 45 from Physics, 30 from Chemistry, and 75 from Mathematics. In the pharmacy entrance exam, the question paper comprised 75 questions - 45 from Physics and 30 from Chemistry.