KEAM 2025 Answer Key Released, Objection Window Open Till May 3

KEAM 2025 Answer Key: The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala, has published the provisional answer key for the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) 2025 examination. Those who appeared for the Kerala Engineering, Architecture, and Medical Entrance Exam held between April 23 and 29 in computer-based mode can now access the official answer keys.

The shift-wise and day-wise answer key PDFs are available on the CEE's official website - cee.kerala.gov.in. Candidates can log in using their credentials to view and download the relevant answer keys for their reference.

CEE has also opened the answer key challenge window, which will remain active until May 3. If any candidate notices an error in the answer key, they can raise objections through the candidate portal. Each objection submission requires a payment of Rs 200 per question. Candidates are advised to retain both the submitted form and the payment receipt for their records.

KEAM 2025 Answer Key: Steps To Raise Objections

Visit cee.kerala.gov.in and log in to the candidate portal.

Choose either "Answer Key Challenge (Engineering)" or "Answer Key Challenge (Pharmacy)" based on your paper.

Enter the required details for your objection.

Pay the objection fee of Rs 200 per question.

Save the acknowledgment and form for future use.

The CEE has stated that only objections submitted with the prescribed fee will be reviewed. If a raised challenge is validated, the fee for that particular question will be refunded.