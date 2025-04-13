Kerala Engineering, Pharmacy Exams Admit Cards To Be Out, Check Details

KEAM 2025 Exam Results: The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala, has released the KEAM 2025 admit cards for Engineering and Pharmacy entrance exams. Candidates can now download their hall tickets from the official website - cee.kerala.gov.in.

KEAM 2025 Exam Dates

The engineering exam will be held on April 23, 25, and 28 from 2 pm to 5 pm, while the pharmacy exam will be conducted on April 24 in two shifts (11:30 am - 1 pm and 3:30 pm - 5 pm) and on April 29 from 3:30 pm to 5 pm.

The exams will be held in computer-based test (CBT) mode, and candidates are advised to report to the exam centers two hours before the commencement of the examination.

The engineering exam question paper will include 150 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) - 45 from Physics, 30 from Chemistry, and 75 from Mathematics. The pharmacy exam will comprise 75 questions - 45 from Physics and 30 from Chemistry.

How To Download KEAM 2025 Admit Card

Step 1. Visit the official website - cee.kerala.gov.in

Step 2. Click on the KEAM Admit Card 2025 link on the homepage

Step 3. Enter your login details (like application number and password)

Step 4. Submit the details to view your admit card

Step 5. Check all the information carefully

Step 6. Download and print the admit card for the exam

Students are advised to carry a printed copy of the admit card and a valid photo ID on the exam day.