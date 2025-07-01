KEAM 2025 Rank List Released, Direct Link Here

KEAM 2025 Rank List: The Kerala Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) has officially released the KEAM 2025 Rank List for Engineering and Pharmacy streams. Students who appeared for the exams conducted between April 23 and 29, 2025 can now check their ranks by visiting the official website: cee.kerala.gov.in.

The KEAM (Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical) exam was conducted in computer-based mode this year across multiple centres. The results were declared on July 1, 2025, and students can now download their individual rank cards online.

How To Check KEAM 2025 Rank List

Step 1. Visit the official website: cee.kerala.gov.in

Step 2. Click on the 'KEAM 2025 Candidate Portal' link on the homepage

Step 3. A new page will open - select either "Highlights - Engineering" or "Highlights - Pharmacy"

Step 4. The rank list will appear on the screen

Step 5. Check your rank, then download and save it for future reference

KEAM 2025 Exam Pattern

The KEAM 2025 entrance examination was conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode at designated centres across multiple sessions. The engineering entrance exam was of three hours (180 minutes) duration, while the pharmacy exam was held for 90 minutes.

The KEAM 2025 engineering entrance exam question paper included 150 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) - 45 from Physics, 30 from Chemistry, and 75 from Mathematics. In the pharmacy entrance exam, the question paper comprised 75 questions - 45 from Physics and 30 from Chemistry.