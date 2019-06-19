KEAM 2019 First Allotment List Soon; Details Here

KEAM 2019 first phase allotment results will be published on June 20 on cee.kerala.gov.in.

KEAM 2019 online application was extended till 5:00 PM today and the option registration facility for first phase allotment for KEAM based Engineering, Architecture and Pharmacy courses has been closed. According to an update published on the official website of KEAM, cee.kerala.gov.in, first phase allotment will be published on June 20, 2019. the Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala had released the KEAM rank list on June 10. The rank list for Kerala Engineering and Pharmacy entrance exam (KEAM) was also released on the official website. Before that, the CEE Kerala had released the KEAM result on May 21.

Out of 51,665 candidates qualified in the Engineering Entrance Examination, 45,597 candidates had submitted their marks in the second year of the qualifying examination.

The KEAM centralised allotment process will be done through the single window system to give allotments to the various courses and colleges, based on the options submitted by the candidates who have been included in the KEAM rank list prepared by the CEE, Kerala.

Candidates were allowed to register options only to those courses or colleges which they are sure to join on allotment.

"If the candidate fails to remit fee/join the college, he/she will lose the allotment as well as all the existing options in the stream to which the allotment belongs," said an earlier notification by CEE Kerala.

