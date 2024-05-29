KEAM 2024: Admit Cards Released For Kerala Entrance Exam, Check Details

Office of Commissioner for Entrance Examination (CEE) has released the admit cards for the Kerala Engineering/Pharmacy entrance exam 2024. Candidates who have registered for the CEE Kerala Engineering/Pharmacy exams can download the admit cards from the official link www.cee.kerala.gov.in

They will be required to enter their application number and password of KEAM 2024 to access the admit cards.

The applicants will be required to produce the printout of the admit cards for verification in the examination hall during the entrance exam. Candidates without admit cards will not be permitted to attend the exam. They will be required to produce KEAM-2024 admit cards at the exam hall along with any one authorised ID cards.

Admit cards will be available only to the candidates who have applied for Engineering or Pharmacy courses. It will not be issued to candidates who have applied for Medical or Architecture courses.

The admit cards have not been released for candidates who have defects in their application forms or who have to remit balance application fee. The cards of these applicants will be released only after their application forms are corrected. The deadline to make corrections in the application forms is June 1, 2024.

The exam will be held in a Computer-Based Test mode from June 5-9, 2024 in various centres of Kerala, Mumbai, New Delhi and Dubai.