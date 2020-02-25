CEE Kerala Extends KEAM 2020 Registration Deadline

KEAM online forms can be filled at cee.kerala.gov.in.

The Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, Kerala (CEE Kerala), has extended the registration deadline for the KEAM or Kerala Engineering, Architecture and Medical entrance examinations. The KEAM application forms can now be submitted till February 29, 2020. Earlier, the last date was February 25. The KEAM online forms can be filled at cee.kerala.gov.in, the official portal of the CEE Kerala.

Admission to engineering courses in Kerala is based on the Kerala Engineering Entrance Examination conducted by the CEE, Kerala. Engineering rank is prepared by giving equal weightage of 50:50 to the score obtained in the Entrance Examination conducted by CEE for Engineering and the marks obtained in the final year of the qualifying examination for Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry put together, after effecting the standardization procedure.

B.Pharm rank list will be prepared on the basis of Index mark calculated from the score obtained in Paper-1 (Physics & Chemistry) of the Engineering Entrance Examination.

Admission to MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BHMS, BUMS, Agricultural, Forestry, Fisheries and Veterinary courses will be based on NEET 2020. Those candidates who wish to be considered for the allotment in medical and allied courses in Kerala should be qualified in NEET-UG 2020.

The architecture rank list will be prepared by the CEE by giving equal weightage to the marks obtained in the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA), conducted by the Council of Architecture, and the marks in the qualifying examination.

The KEAM hall tickets will be released online on March 10, 2020.

The examinations will be held on March 20 and 21.

The KEAM results are expected to be released on or before May 25.

Click here for more Education News

