KEAM Rank List Published

KEAM Rank List Released: Know How To Download

KEAM rank list is available online now. The rank list for Kerala Engineering and Pharmacy entrance exam (KEAM) has been released by the Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala. The CEE Kerala had released the KEAM result on May 21. "Out of 51,665 candidates qualified in the Engineering Entrance Examination 45,597 candidates have submitted their marks in the second year of the qualifying examination ," said the CEE Kerala.

Candidate can know their KEAM rank by logging in to the portal using their registration details.

KEAM Rank List Details

"The marks in the qualifying examination reckoned for preparing the Engineering and Architecture rank list will be final and will be subjected to verification by the admitting authority. In case any discrepancy is noticed by the admitting authority in the marks submitted for the preparation of Engineering or Architecture rank list, the candidature will be cancelled," it added.

The centralised allotment process will be done through the single window system to give allotments to the various courses and colleges, based on the options submitted by the candidates who have been included in the KEAM rank list prepared by the CEE, Kerala.

"Candidates should register options only to those courses/colleges which they are sure to join on allotment. If the candidate fails to remit fee/join the college, he/she will lose the allotment as well as all the existing options in the stream to which the allotment belongs," reads the official notification.

