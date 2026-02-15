Advertisement
Award-Winning Farmer Ends Life Over Debt In Kerala

Financial liabilities to the tune of several lakhs of rupees are suspected to have driven him to take the extreme step.

Read Time: 1 min
Award-Winning Farmer Ends Life Over Debt In Kerala
The farmer was identified as Ambattu Elias, a native of Idavaram in Cherupuzha.
  • A 62-year-old award-winning farmer in Cherupuzha allegedly died by suicide due to debt
  • Ambattu Elias consumed pesticide and was found in critical condition on his farm
  • He was treated at a private hospital before succumbing to his injuries
Kannur:

A 62-year-old award-winning farmer allegedly died by suicide due to mounting financial debt at Cherupuzha in this district, police said.

The farmer was identified as Ambattu Elias, a native of Idavaram in Cherupuzha.

According to family sources, he allegedly consumed pesticide and was found in a critical condition at his farm three days ago.

Elias had been undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the district, where he later succumbed.

Financial liabilities to the tune of several lakhs of rupees are suspected to have driven him to take the extreme step.

Elias had been cultivating vegetables on a leased land for nearly four decades in the hilly regions of Kannur and neighbouring Kasaragod district.

He had planted around 2,500 banana saplings this season also, but his income did not match the yield, leaving him in distress, sources added.

Helplines
Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com
TISS iCall022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)
(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

